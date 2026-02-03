The son of Norway’s crown princess pleaded not guilty to rape and domestic violence but admitted to some lesser charges on the first day of his trial on Tuesday, a case that has shaken the already embattled royal family.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, could face multiple years in prison if found guilty of the most serious of the 38 charges against him.

The case is the most serious crisis to hit the Norwegian royal family in peacetime, historian Trond Noren Isaksen saidin the run-up to the hearing, though Hoiby does not have a royal title and is outside the line of succession.

NO SPECIAL TREATMENT, LAWYER SAYS

The start of the trial comes days after Hoiby’s mother apologised for her “poor judgment” for maintaining contacts with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of child sex crimes in 2008.

On Tuesday, Hoiby pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape andone of domestic violence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of offensive sexual behaviour, driving too fast and driving without a valid license, among other charges.

He also said he was partially guilty – a plea allowed under Norwegian law – of aggravated assault and reckless behaviour.

After a short adjournment, Hoiby – wearing a brown jumper over a white T-shirt and dark green trousers – returned to sit behind his lawyers, his body sometimes shaking and his hands clasped tightly together.

Lead prosecutor Sturla Henriksboe said Hoiby would be treated like any other Norwegian. “He will not be handled tougher or milder because he is part of this family,” Henriksboe said in his opening statement.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are not planning to attend court proceedings, Haakon said in a statement, adding he trusted the justice system to be fair and proper.

About Marius, Haakon said: “We love him. He is an important part of our family. He is a Norwegian citizen, so he has the same responsibilities as everyone else, as well as the same rights.”

Haakon expressed sympathy for the alleged victims. “We think about them, we know many are going through a difficult time,” he said.

MULTIPLE COUNTS

Among the charges against Hoiby are one count of rape with sexual intercourse and three counts of rape without intercourse, some of which he filmed on his telephone, the prosecution said.

In January, it added new charges, including the possession and transport of 3.5 kg (7.72 pounds) of marijuana.

In 2024, police named Hoiby as a suspect of physical assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

Hoiby, in a statement to the media at the time, admitted to causing bodily harm to the woman while he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and of damaging her apartment. Hoiby said he regretted his acts.

On Sunday, Norwegian police detained Hoiby on suspicion of causing bodily harm, wielding a knife and violating a restraining order.

ONE OF MANY PROBLEMS FACING THE MONARCHY

The trial comes at a time of multiple challenges for the family, in addition to the scrutiny Mette-Marit is receiving for her ties to Epstein.

King Harald, 88, Europe’s oldest living monarch, cut back activity in 2024 after being hospitalised to treat an infection and later receiving a pacemaker.

Mette-Marit needs a lung transplant after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a chronic disease that causes scarring in the lungs and leads to a reduced oxygen uptake.

King Harald’s daughter, Martha Louise, stepped down from official royal duties in 2022 to allow her to pursue her own business ventures, and said both she and her husband, an American self-styled shaman, would refrain from using her title as princess in a commercial setting.

They were both criticised last year for starring in a Netflix documentary chronicling their daily lives.