Strong winds are expected to affect Cyprus on Tuesday, with coastal gusts reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The strongest conditions are forecast for Paphos and at times along Limassol and Kyrenia’s coastline, where winds will blow from the west to northwest at speeds of 30 to 40km/hr, strengthening at times to 50 to 60km/hr.

During the morning, isolated showers and possibly a brief thunderstorm may occur, predominantly in Paphos and Kyrenia.

Conditions are expected to improve later in the day, with the weather becoming mostly clear.

Sea temperatures are around 18 degrees Celsius.

Members of the public are advised to take precautions in windy areas.

People should avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors where possible and ensure doors and windows are securely closed.

The public is urged to avoid swimming and to stay clear of trees, balconies and other structures that could pose a risk.

Employers are advised to take appropriate measures to protect staff working outdoors, including pausing work at construction sites if conditions become unsafe.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach around 18 degrees Celsius inland, about 20 degrees along the coast and around 6 degrees in Troodos.

Tonight, skies will be mainly clear, with winds easing to 25km/hr.

Temperatures will fall to about 7 degrees inland, 10 degrees in Limassol and Larnaca, around 12 degrees in Paphos and Kyrenia and close to 2 degrees in Troodos, where frost is expected.

The weather is expected to remain mostly clear on Wednesday, with increased cloud on Thursday and a return of local rain and isolated thunderstorms on Friday.