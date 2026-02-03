Two British women were remanded on Tuesday after customs officers at Paphos airport uncovered a large quantity of duty-free cigarettes inside their luggage.

On Monday, following intelligence received from customs officers, the luggage of the 30 and 22-year-old passengers travelling to Manchester, United Kingdom, was inspected.

A total of four pieces of luggage were examined, revealing 336 boxes, each containing 200 cigarettes. Each passenger was found to be carrying 168 boxes in two pieces of luggage.

Both women were arrested and the luggage, along with its contents, was confiscated.

They appeared before the Paphos district court on Tuesday, which issued a four-day remand to allow further investigations.