Two people have been arrested in Limassol and Nicosia in connection with burglary and theft.

The two suspects, aged 38 and 27, have been taken into police custody.

One case concerned the burglary of a house in Yermasoyia between October 24 and 25 in which money was stolen. The other was of theft in an uninhabited house around Nicosia, which was used as a storage space between January 29 and February 1.

Paphos police arrested the 38-year-old shortly before 11.30pm on Monday, while around 6.00pm on Monday Nicosia police arrested the 27-year-old.