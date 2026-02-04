The 4th Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2026 is set to return as one of the island’s most impactful, youth-focused events, bringing together education, technology, creativity and innovation in a vibrant, inclusive celebration for children, young people, families and educators.

This year’s Festival will be enriched by the presence of 43 leading UK universities that will offer insights into admissions pathways to aspiring young people in the UK Pavilion, hosted by the British Council and British High Commission. Students from Harvard, UCL and Oxford universities, who will share first-hand experiences and best practices on applying to worldclass universities.

At the heart of the Festival will be an expanded Edutainment Zone, featuring hands-on experiences in XR/VR, Robotics, Gaming, Science, Art and Eco-focused activities, designed to spark curiosity, creativity and future-ready skills. The programme also includes a diverse lineup of flagship competitions, such as the Youth Unicorn StartUp Competition, Chess Festival, Future Voices Stage (Debate), Rising Rhythms Music & Dance Festival, Cubing Tournament and Roblox Gaming Hackathon, ensuring opportunities for talent expression across STEM, entrepreneurship, arts and gaming.

Adding strong international impact, the Festival will welcome the Founder and CEO of Women in Tech Global, reinforcing the event’s commitment to inclusion, diversity and empowering young people — especially girls — in technology and leadership. The programme will be further elevated by the presence of a Eurovision 2026 contestant, bringing global creative inspiration and bridging tech and the arts.

With free access and a strong focus on social inclusion, the 4th Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2026 is set to continue uniting multicultural communities, inspiring the next generation and positioning Cyprus as a regional hub for youth innovation, education and creative excellence.

For more information and updates, visit www.youthtechfest.com