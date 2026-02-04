Diatopos Art Centre presents the new solo exhibition by Paris Sergiou, titled Studiolo, curated by Daphne Nikita. The opening will take place on February 13, running until March 13.

Sergiou is set to present his new solo exhibition at Diatopos Art Centre in Nicosia. Titled Studiolo, the exhibition showcases the artist’s conscious return to the history of the image.

Studiolo’s point of departure is not personal narrative, but the study of paintings, photographs and archival material that have shaped the ways in which the figure has been perceived and understood over time. History is approached not as a past to be reproduced, but as an active field of learning.

In the studio, images are detached from their original context and reactivated through drawing and painting. This process does not seek revival, but displacement – using a step backward as a method for moving the image forward. What emerges is not a commentary on the past, but a continuous testing of the present and future of painting, grounded in an understanding of its origins.

Solo exhibition by Paris Serghiou. February 13-March 13. Diatopos Art Centre, Nicosia. Wednesday–Friday: 4.30pm-7pm. Saturday: 11am–1pm. Tel: 22-766117. www.diatopos.com