Mag. Dr Othmar Ederer, CEO of GRAWE Vermögensverwaltung, was awarded the Grand Silver Decoration of Honour for services rendered to the Republic of Austria. The distinction was conferred by Federal Minister Dr Markus Marterbauer on the occasion of Dr Ederer’s 75th birthday, and presented by State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl.

The celebration for Dr Ederer’s birthday took place on January 30th at the Old University of Graz, in the presence of his family, close associates and GRAWE executives. During the modest ceremony, the prestigious state award was presented, recognising Dr Ederer’s decades of contribution to the insurance and financial sectors, as well as his long-standing commitment to strengthening Austria as a business and information hub.

Since joining Grazer Wechselseitige Versicherung AG (GRAWE), Dr Ederer has played a decisive and leading role in the development and internationalization of the GRAWE Group. The Group currently comprises insurance companies with a presence in 13 countries in central, eastern and southeastern Europe (including Cyprus), banking institutions such as Bank Burgenland, Schelhammer Capital, DADAT Bank, plattform, Security KAG, as well as real-estate activities in 13 European countries.

Throughout his career, he has held numerous management positions as a member or chairman of supervisory and administrative boards. From 2000 to 2017, he led the company as CEO of GRAWE and chairman of the Board of Directors. Since 2017, he has held the position Board of Directors chairman of GRAWE Vermögensverwaltung, supporting the strategic development of the group. Dr Ederer’s term in this position concluded on January 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, over the past year, Dr Ederer continued to make strategic business decisions, including the acquisition of Anadi Bank branches in Carinthia, the further development of DADAT Bank and its expansion into the German market through Traders Place.

In the insurance sector, he further expanded the international presence of the GRAWE Group, including through the acquisition of Prime Insurance Company Ltd. based in Cyprus. At the same time, he set clear priorities for strengthening the GRAWE brand and safeguarding specialised jobs in Austria and abroad.

Additionally, since 2017, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Styria Media Group AG, and since February 2025, he has held the position of chairman of the Supervisory Board, contributing to the strategic development of one of Austria’s largest media groups.

Grawe Cyprus congratulates Mag. Dr Othmar Ederer on the very honourable distinction he received from the Republic of Austria, and expresses its unlimited appreciation for the fact that he chose to remain as the company’s Board of Directors chairman.