Police have cautioned the public after complaints were made related to phone calls where perpetrators present themselves as operators working at Revolut.

Such operators claim to be calling on behalf of someone else, saying that they are trying to steal money from their account, while asking them for their personal information to protect them.

The public has been asked to follow these protection procedures: do not answer a phone call from a number you do not know, do not share any personal information with the disclosed person who claims to be from Revolut and verify the identity of the people who call them by contacting the official customer support and their banking institutions.

If that happens, the public should immediately inform their banking institution to avoid unwanted use of their data and available cash balances.