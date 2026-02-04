Cypriots are among Europeans increasingly concerned about the future amid increased geopolitical tension and are calling for a more decisive response on behalf of the EU, a Eurobarometer survey published on Wednesday showed.

People in the EU are mainly worried over worldwide instability and security, with 80 per cent of Cypriots saying they were mostly worried about armed conflicts, 77 per cent terrorism, 80 per cent natural disasters linked to climate change, 70 per cent cyberattacks and 86 per cent unchecked migration.

In the EU, armed conflicts topped the list with 72 per cent, terrorism 67 per cent, natural disasters linked to climate change 66 per cent, cyberattacks from non-EU countries 66 per cent and unchecked migration 65 per cent.

Furthermore, 52 per cent of Europeans were pessimistic about the world’s future, while 39 per cent were pessimistic about the future of the bloc itself. In Cyprus, pessimism about the future of the world reached 58 per cent and the EU 48 per cent.

At a personal level, the picture was more positive, with 76 per cent of EU citizens saying they were optimistic about their own future and that of their families. Cyprus was close to the EU average with 75 per cent.

Concern over dangers linked to information and digital communications were particularly high. Misinformation was a serious concern for 69 per cent of EU citizens and 82 per cent of Cypriots.

Hate speech was a concern for 68 per cent of Europeans and 71 per cent of Cypriots, deepfakes for 68 per cent in the EU and 84 per cent in Cyprus, inadequate protection of personal data 68 per cent in the EU and 82 per cent in Cyprus, and threats against the freedom of expression 67 per cent in the EU and 73 per cent in Cyprus.

In an environment strewn with challenges, people are demanding a stronger EU, with 89 per cent of those asked in the EU and 95 per cent in Cyprus saying that the member states should address international challenges with greater unity.

Another important issue among Europeans was the cost of living. In the EU, 41 per cent of people listed inflation, high prices and cost of living as the top priority for the European Parliament to deal with. In Cyprus it was 34 per cent.

This was followed by 35 per cent of Europeans and 43 per cent of Cypriots listing the economy and new jobs.

Although most people believe their living standards would remain stable over the next five years, 28 per cent in the EU and 33 per cent in Cyprus predicted a deterioration.

Despite the concerns, the overall image of the EU remained positive. In the EU, 49 per cent said they had a positive opinion about the bloc, compared with 17 per cent that said their view was negative. In Cyprus, 42 per cent reported a positive picture and 18 per cent a negative one. As regards their country’s participation in the EU, 62 per cent of Europeans and 65 per cent of Cypriots agreed it was positive.

Regarding the European Parliament in particular, 38 per cent in the EU and 30 per cent in Cyprus said they viewed the institution positively.

The survey was carried out in the autumn of 2025 across all 27 EU member states, with a total of 26,453 interviews, of which 501 were taken in Cyprus.