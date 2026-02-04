A Russian father and grandmother of a minor are being sought on suspicion of having kidnapped the child from its mother, police said on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the 43-year-old man and his 65-year-old mother are wanted to facilitate investigations into an ongoing case of kidnapping from legal guardianship.

It is alleged that the pair took the child from its mother, who holds legal custody of the child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the minor and the two suspects is asked to contact the Nicosia police department via 22-802222 or the citizen’s hotline via 1460.

Akor Blurin, 43