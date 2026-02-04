With a focus on its award-winning “EKO Smile!” application, 2026 sees EKO once again rewarding loyal consumers with a special and reliable contest offering unique prizes.

The first EKO Smile Challenge of the year, held on February 2, 2026, as part of the New “EKO Smile!” Competition, saw Andronikos Georgiou walk away with a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4M Plug-in Hybrid, worth €80,100.

The event took place in a specially designed, fully equipped space at The Landmark Hotel in Nicosia. The lucky contestant successfully completed three consecutive tests of knowledge, memory and skills, and thereafter received their prize from EKO CEO George Gregora, who handed over the keys to the luxury Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4M Plug-in Hybrid vehicle.

Throughout the process, executives and members of the management and human resources departments of EKO, media representatives, as well as friends and relatives of the contestants were present. Emcee of the evening was Andri Karantoni, who professionally and successfully moderated the “Find the Symbols”, “EKO Knowledge” and “EKO Puzzle” trials, announcing the winner’s name at the end.

Looking ahead, EKO will continue to showcase competition winners in this way, an experience it introduced to the Cypriot market, offering an upgraded competitive challenge with modern communication and high aesthetics. The selection process for contestants took place on January 22, 2026, via the online platform random.org, eliminating human intervention. The process was conducted by the Mayor of Latsia and Geri, Christos Pittaras, in the presence of an independent legal advisor and executives of EKO, to ensure full transparency.

Following the completion of this year’s first EKO Smile Challenge, EKO CEO Grigoras hailed the initiative’s positive impact. “The dynamic response of the public to the EKO Smile application is a source of inspiration for us,” he noted.

“It drives us to constantly upgrade our reward initiatives, designing experiences that enhance everyday life. With a steadfast focus on innovation and high-quality standards, EKO Smile has evolved into a key pillar of the overall shopping experience, strengthening the bond of trust with our customers,” he continued.

“At EKO, substantial rewards and excellent service are a strategic choice. We remain committed to investments that cultivate long-term loyalty, solvency, and business excellence.”

Three more Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 4M Plug-in Hybrid vehicles will be awarded to winners of subsequent EKO Smile Challenge trials, to be held later this year. Only those who have installed the EKO Smile app on their mobile phones are eligible to participate in each EKO Smile Challenge.

