Agios Spyridon Lyceum in Kato Polemidia is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year by inaugurating its Cultural Evenings, a series of events exploring cultural expression as reflected in arts and literature.

The programme opens with Cinema at School – Movie Night, taking place in the school’s screening hall this Friday. Admission will be free and open to the wider public. The initiative was proposed and drawn up by the school’s student council, in collaboration with the Limassol Film Club and Queer Wave.

The Spanish film Deaf (Sorda) by Eva Libertad will be screened with accessible Greek subtitles. The film won the Audience Award at the Berlin Film Festival 2025 and is honoured this year as a nominee for the pan-European LUX Audience Award 2026. Striking and evocative, it tells the story of a deaf woman experiencing motherhood among hearing people, encouraging audiences to reflect on empathy and meaningful inclusion.

The woman is expecting a child with her hearing partner, Héctor. The arrival of the baby unsettles their relationship, as Ángela feels she is being forced to raise her child in a world that is not designed for her.

The screening will be introduced by film professional Diego Armando Aparicio, who this year represents Cyprus in the LUX Award’s Young Talent Programme. A relaxed discussion with the audience will follow the screening.

A secondary aim of the event is to raise funds for the School Welfare Fund through voluntary audience contributions. Popcorn, snacks, soft drinks and juices will be available, with the support of the school’s parents association.

This year, Agios Spyridon Lyceum joined the Pilot Programme of Integrated Schools, with a core objective of creating conditions of acceptance and creative engagement for all students, regardless of the particular circumstances they may be experiencing, through the various activities it organises.

The LUX Audience Award is presented annually by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in collaboration with the MEDIA strand of the Creative Europe programme and the Europa Cinemas network. The award highlights the European Parliament’s commitment to culture and education by supporting European cinema and promoting cultural diversity. Viewers can rate the five nominated films online and enter a draw to attend the LUX Award Ceremony in April in Brussels.

Deaf – Film Screening

Spanish film screening. Part of the Cultural Evenings at Agios Spyridon Lyceum. February 6. Agios Spyridon Lyceum, Limassol. 8pm. Free admission