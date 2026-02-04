Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister, Marina Hadjimanolis, departs on Wednesday for a working visit to Athens and Alexandria from February 4 to 9, focusing on high-level maritime diplomacy and the promotion of the Cyprus shipping register.

In Athens, Hadjimanolis will take part in a ministerial roundtable at the 16th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum, alongside Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias, Malta’s Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett, and Marco Sylvester, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs (TRA) at the US Department of State.

At the same time, Hadjimanolis is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the participating ministers, while also attending and addressing the graduation ceremony of Merchant Marine Officers at the Mediterranean Maritime Academy in Athens.

Alongside her conference engagements, the Deputy Minister will meet representatives of shipping companies, with a view to further strengthening the profile and competitiveness of the Cyprus register.

The visit will then continue to Alexandria on Saturday, February 7, where Hadjimanolis will travel at the invitation of Egypt’s Minister of Transport to participate as a keynote speaker at the International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (MARLOG-15).

Finally, during her stay in Egypt, she is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Egyptian Minister of Transport, as well as with ministers from other participating third countries.