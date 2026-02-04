The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) on Wednesday announced that it has proceeded with its annual adjustment of medication prices, resulting in changes to 291 medications, most of which have increased in price.

“Due to the price update, changes are observed in [the] contribution II of certain medicines reimbursed by the General Health Insurance and thus, from February 2, the amount that beneficiaries are required to pay at the pharmacy for these medicines has been subject to change,” the HIO said.

Prices were increased for 197 drugs, while prices for another 94 drugs decreased, with the total 291 affected drugs making up for less than ten per cent of the total of 2,419 medications currently authorised for sale in Cyprus.

The changes include increases of 0.11 cents for drugs such as the anxiety medication Alpraxolam and decreases of €1.47 for medication such as Tafluprost eyedrops.

The HIO emphasised that costs for the cheapest drug in each category will still be mostly covered by the health care provider, with patients asked to pay the cost of €1.

If a physician opts to provide a prescription for a drug other than the most affordable one, patients must pay the difference in cost.

It encouraged patients to consult their pharmacist to be provided contribution-free generic medication containing the same active substance and strength as the drug prescribed by their treating physician.

“These medicines are equally effective and safe,” the HIO said.

A comprehensive overview of the adjustments is provided here.

And can also be accessed via the HIO website (accessible in Greek only).

A thorough explanation of how Cyprus’ general health scheme (Gesy) works can be found here.