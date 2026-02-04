Nestlé has recalled several baby milk products in Cyprus due to the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The recall includes specific batches of S-26 GOLD 1 (400g), NAN EXPERTpro SENSITIVE PLUS (400g), NAN EXPERTpro Lactose Free (400g), and Nestlé NAN Optipro 1 (800g).

The most recent addition is batch S-26 GOLD 1 (400g) 53280346AB with a best-before date of 30/11/2027.

Other affected batches include S-26 GOLD 1 (400g) 51550346AE (30/06/2027), NAN EXPERTpro SENSITIVE PLUS (400g) 51250742C1 (30/11/2026), NAN EXPERTpro Lactose Free (400g) 51520346AD (30/06/2027), and Nestlé NAN Optipro 1 (800g) 51210346AB (end 11/2026).

Consumers in possession of these batches are urged “not to use them for feeding their infants” and to return the products to the place of purchase.

The ministry affirmed it is continuing to investigate the incident and will issue further announcements “in the event that additional products have been distributed to the Cypriot market by other companies, other than the official representatives”.

Authorities also warned buyers who purchased baby milk online from foreign websites to “check the products they have received to see if they fall within the scope of the recall”.

The ministry emphasised the recall is a precautionary measure to protect infant health while investigations into potential contamination continue.