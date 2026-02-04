Only the island’s residents and their authorised representatives can solve the Cyprus problem, with the help of the UN, Russian ambassador in Nicosia Murat Zyazikov told a Tass reporter, pointing out that the United Nations acknowledge this.

“This is one of the difficult tasks the UN has been facing for many years,” Zyazikov said, according to a Cyprus News Agency report on Wednesday, adding that the recent visit to the island by UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin “showed the seriousness with which the international organisation approaches the island’s problem”.

The visit, he said, also expressed the UN’s will “to seek a constructive basis for dialogue and an agreement on important measures to strengthen bicommunal trust:.

“Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, shows unwavering interest in this issue. Moscow is always in favour of reaching a comprehensive, viable and just solution of the Cyprus problem, which will first of all serve the interests of the communities on the island, as well as the need to safeguard peace, security and stability in the Middle East,” Zyazikov said.

He added that Russia and Cyprus maintain their long-standing friendship, despite pressure from the EU.

“Unfortunately, Russia-phobic rhetoric, which prevails in some EU country capitals, aims at creating discord and is far from defending the true interests of the peoples of Europe. It is becoming more evident that the line of isolation of Russia has proved to be a dead end and unfounded,” he said.

Many Cypriots and other people in the EU realise this and are calling Brussels “to change course towards a constructive dialogue with Russia, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect”, the ambassador added.