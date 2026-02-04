Organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime, illegal migration networks and financial crime all pose an “immediate danger” to public security, MP Demetris Demetriou told an interparliamentary meeting on Wednesday.

In addressing these threats, “the decisive role of Europol in supporting member states is undeniable,” he said.

Addressing the 18th meeting of the joint parliamentary scrutiny group on Europol, taking place in Nicosia on Wednesday and Thursday within the framework of Cyprus’ EU presidency, Demetriou said Europol has become established as the EU’s main information hub in addressing criminal activity.

He said the ongoing revision of Europol’s regulation was expected to strengthen its operation capability, enabling the EU to effectively and immediately respond to modern threats.

The meeting is being attended by over 70 delegates from 28 parliaments, 23 of which are in EU member states.

Co-chairman of the group Javier Zarzalejos assured Europol would continue to play a central role in supporting EU member states in addressing threats.

Europol’s executive director Catherine de Bolle said the revision of Europol’s regulation focused on enhancing security and would pave the way for further cooperation.

Ukraine, she said, was a main business partner for Europol, with a 50 per cent increase in the exchange of messages in 2024 and 2025, focusing on investigations into war crimes, arms and explosives trafficking, and stolen drones.

Chairman of Europol’s board of directors Ireneusz Sieńko pointed out the importance of dialogue among parliaments and cooperation with Frontex.