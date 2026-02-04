World Cancer Day is a reminder of people, not just statistics, as behind every diagnosis lies a life that changes, a family that is tested and a daily routine that needs support, said Osak’s cancer committee chair Antonis Tryfonos.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Tryfonos underlined the decisive role of the mass media in shaping a well-documented and humane public discourse on cancer.

Without proper information and without an alliance with the media, he said, no substantial change can be established.

He emphasised that the Standing Cancer Committee, established under the federation of patients’ associations (Osak), serves as a collaborative platform for dialogue, cooperation, and collective representation of patient organisations.

Its primary goal, he added, is to jointly shape cancer policies that prioritize patients at the heart of decision-making.

In this context, it was announced that former EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, has accepted the federation’s invitation to take on the role of its special advisor on cancer strategy.

In her statement, Kyriakides highlighted cancer as an issue of political and social justice, pointing out that prevention, early diagnosis, access to quality care and dignified support for people with cancer are directly affected by political choices and institutional decisions.

Referring to her experience during her EU term, she spoke of the inequalities observed between countries and social groups, underlining that health is a right and not a privilege.

Kyriakides placed particular emphasis on the need to create a national cancer institute which would plan, coordinate and comprehensively evaluate cancer policy.

Such an institute, she said, should have a clear institutional framework, adequate funding, operational independence and substantial participation by patient organisations.

The press conference sought to place personal testimonies at its core, conveying the message that “strength lies in the diversity of our stories”.

Christina Demetriou shared her personal journey with cancer, describing the moment of diagnosis, the course of her treatments, and the profound impact the illness had on her daily life, her body and her state of mind.

She emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, of a humane approach to care from health professionals, and psychosocial support, adding that hope and dignity can coexist even in the most difficult moments.

Demetriou explained that the experience of cancer extends beyond the individual, affecting the family and wider social environment, while underlining the importance of solidarity, honest communication, and the acceptance of all the emotions that accompany this journey.

In her own testimony, Antigone Louka described the moment of diagnosis as one that leaves no room for denial, confronting a person with the fear of pain, change and mortality.

She spoke of the intense anxiety she felt as a new mother and the fear that she would not have the time to fully experience motherhood or see her child grow up.

This very thought, she said, became her greatest source of strength. Her child was her anchor and the main reason she fought to recover – for herself, her family, and her life.