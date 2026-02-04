Entrepreneurship as a bridge for cooperation was placed firmly at the centre of discussions in Nicosia this week, as Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou outlined the vision, philosophy and long-term development of the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation in Cyprus.

In doing so, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands (www.easy.com and www.easyHistory.info) and founder and chairman of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation (www.steliosfoundation.com.cy) set out the broader thinking behind an initiative that has become a long-standing pillar of bi-communal cooperation on the island.

The presentation, delivered by Haji-Ioannou via live Zoom connection, formed part of an event presenting the vision and philosophy of the Bi-Communal Cooperation Awards and took place at the headquarters of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation in Nicosia, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for June 8,2026.

The event drew strong representation from the business community, emphasising its role in shaping conditions of cooperation and stability that support the island’s economic development.

Present were business leaders alongside the leadership of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing the bi-communal character of the initiative.

Also present at the event were the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Khasim Diagne, the Ambassador of Greece, Konstantinos Kollias, and the British High Commissioner, Michael Tatham.

Against this setting, Haji-Ioannou presented the broader activities of the foundation while stressing the enduring value of the Bi-Communal Awards, which he said continue to make a meaningful contribution to building lasting peace on the island and strengthening economic progress across both communities.

As he explained, “the awards are not merely an annual ceremony, but a constant reminder that cooperation between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs can build relationships of trust that stand the test of time, transcending dividing lines, even when politics fails to do so.”

Now marking 16 years, the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards have become one of the longest-running and most substantial institutions of bi-communal cooperation in Cyprus. Including this year’s prize fund of €500,000, the total value awarded since the initiative was launched has reached €5.3 million, Haji-Ioannou noted.

Welcoming participants, Rena Rouvitha Panou, a member of the board of directors of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, said “the objective of the event is to inspire, motivate and encourage a steadily growing number of bi-communal teams to apply and participate in the Bi-Communal Awards for Business Co-operation.”

Through this process, she said, strong and meaningful business partnerships between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can be fostered, strengtheningg mutual trust.”

She added that this year’s €500,000 prize fund represents tangible financial backing for bi-communal business teams, while also serving as a continued incentive for entrepreneurs to sustain and expand their joint efforts.

At the same time, she pointed to the extensive outreach campaign supporting this year’s awards, with €350,000 allocated to promotion across digital platforms, including social media, online advertising and video content.

That outreach translated into strong engagement, with 67,000 visits to the foundation’s website recorded between January 8 and February 1 2026, while 1,100 visitors downloaded the awards application form during the same period.

The promotional video alone achieved six million views on YouTube, reflecting growing public interest in the initiative.

Following the presentation, a cocktail dinner offered further opportunities for dialogue, allowing guests to exchange views, discuss prospects for cooperation and strengthen communication networks between the two communities.

The 2026 Bi-Communal Cooperation Awards ceremony will take place in June in the presence of Nikos Christodoulides, emphasising the institutional importance and wider significance of the initiative.

Established as a non-profit organisation, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation supports charitable activities in the countries where Haji-Ioannou and his family have lived and worked, including Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Monaco and France.

In Cyprus, its flagship initiatives include the Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards and the Youth Entrepreneurship Awards, both providing financial support to winners.

Alongside these, the foundation runs the “Food from the Heart” initiative, which supplies food to thousands facing economic hardship, while also offering assistance to vulnerable groups, disaster-affected communities, charitable organisations and students through university-level scholarships.