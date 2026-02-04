A free, two-hour experiential workshop will be held on Thursday in Nicosia, creating a gentle, trauma-informed space for LGBTQI+ people and allies who want to explore self-expression, courage and inner safety without pressure to push past fear.

The Courage to Express Your Voice workshop at Prozak will be led by integrative therapist and EFT Practitioner Christina Lefkati in English. In an intimate space, the group will explore how fear around visibility, coming out, and authenticity is not a personal failure, but a nervous system response shaped by lived experience. Through simple science, reflective dialogue and body-based tools, participants will learn how to work with fear instead of against it.

Participants (LGBTQI+ community or allies) will receive a clear understanding of how fear and the nervous system works, why self-expression can feel so vulnerable, especially in queer lives, ground practices to create safety in the body, tapping techniques and practical tools to use in real moments of vulnerability or truth-telling.

The workshop is part of the EU co-funded project Safeguarding of LGBTIQ+ People’s Right to Health (SAFE-R) and thus, is offered free of charge to participants, though registration is mandatory.

mandatory registration: https://forms.gle/DJ7b4HsHQkChyxWn9