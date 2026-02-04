A suspended tax department employee is facing a disciplinary probe after an investigation into her allegations of abuse of power, intimidation or retaliation failed to produce evidence, it was reported on Wednesday.

The investigation did, however, identify issues of an administrative and procedural nature, and recommendations were made.

The authority said on Wednesday that the 133-page findings of its investigation will be sent to the public service commission and the tax commissioner, and no member of the authority will be making any statement on the issue.

It added that the prohibition to make any information public around the investigation was being lifted, as the tax department was a public authority and accountable to the public.

“Thus, for reasons of public interest and strengthening transparency, it has been deemed necessary to publicise the results of the investigation, so that the public is properly informed,” the authority said.

The complaint was filed by a tax department employee, against the department itself and superiors, concerning alleged actions of corruption and/or abuse of power, vindictive behaviour, targeting and retaliation.

The employee maintained that these actions resulted in the loss of revenue for the department.

Complaints since 2014, the employee said, were not investigated and no measures were taken to restore legality.

She also argued that she had been unfairly treated, transferred and marginalised, following complaints she had filed.

The authority held six hearings to gather evidence, as well as testimonies from nine people – including the complainant – and examined a bulk of documents.

In its findings, the authority says no evidence was found regarding abuse of power, nor were any ulterior motives, violation of hierarchy or intention to intimidate or retaliate against the employee identified.

All actions against her were deemed “justified”.

The employee had filed a complaint regarding alleged inappropriate behaviour against her. However, the authority found that the employee had been assigned duties that were not satisfactorily completed due to absences and poor cooperation.

No other allegations were established, the authority said.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry control unit operated as an internal reference channel in line with the whistleblowing law and carried out all necessary actions, despite the delay in acknowledging receipt of the complaint.

“This delay did not affect the legality of the procedure,” the authority pointed out.

Despite the absence of evidence to support the employee’s complaint, the authority through its investigations identified issues of an administrative and procedural nature, which indicated the room for improvement of internal procedures and protocols, that would enhance transparency and internal audit.