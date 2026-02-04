20 years of action by the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI): two European commissioners to speak at the conference in Nicosia

On February 27, Europe’s sustainable tourism community will gather in Nicosia. The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) celebrates 20 years of meaningful action in advancing sustainable tourism by organising a high-level European conference titled: ‘European Conference on Sustainable Tourism – Celebrating 20 Years of CSTI Leadership in Sustainability (2006–2026)’, held under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026.

The conference aspires to become a reference point for the future of sustainable tourism in Europe and the Mediterranean, bringing together leading representatives from international organisations, European institutions, governments, tourism businesses and academia.

Global voices – European agenda – Mediterranean perspective

Distinguished speakers participating in the conference include:

Apostolos Tzitzikostas , European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism

Keynote Address: ‘Sustainable Transport and Tourism in Europe’

Costas Kadis , European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans

‘The European Ocean Pact: Building Synergies for Sustainable Tourism in the EU’

Dr Christina Anagnostopoulou , Professor of Climatology Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

‘Turning Climate Data into Decisions: Enhancing Mediterranean Tourism Resilience with Seasonal Forecasts’

Jeremy Sampson , CEO, The Travel Foundation, co-author Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism & founding member, Future of Tourism Coalition

‘Where Next: The Imperative and Opportunity to Transform the Tourism System for Good’

Helen Caron, Member of the Board of Trustees, TUI Care Foundation

‘Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free Project – Destination Zero Waste Cyprus and Greece’

Two key roundtable discussions: from theory to collective action

At the heart of the conference will be two flagship high-level panel discussions:

‘Building Tourism Resilience Through Local, Mediterranean, European and Global Synergies’ and ‘Driving Sustainable Tourism at the Local Level: Public–Private Perspectives & Practical Solutions’.

Participants in these discussions will include, among others, the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, the Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism, the Greece Deputy Minister of Tourism, the Commissioner for the Environment and Animal Welfare, the President of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities, the President of the Association of Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents (ACTTA), the Director of the IUCN European Regional Office, the COO of easyJet holidays, the CFO of Hermes Airports, representatives of UN Tourism, and other leading figures in the tourism sector.

Over the past 20 years, CSTI has demonstrated that sustainable tourism is not an abstract concept, but a collective process that delivers measurable results for local communities, the environment and the economy.

This conference is not merely a celebration of our journey, but a strategic moment to shape – together with Europe – the tourism of tomorrow: a more resilient, more responsible and more equitable tourism model,” stated Philippos Drousiotis, Executive Chairman of CSTI.

20 years of CSTI: from vision to measurable impact

Founded in 2006, CSTI has become a model of collaboration between the public and private sectors, local communities and international organisations.

Its work has been internationally recognised through partnerships with organisations such as UN Tourism, UNEP, IUCN, the TUI Care Foundation, The Travel Foundation and the Prince Albert II Foundation, proving that sustainability is not theory, but action.

Registration: be part of the next chapter of tourism

Participation in the conference is strictly by pre-registration, with a limited number of delegates.

Registration deadline: 13 February 2026

Registration steps:

Visit: https://delegate.cy2026.eu/secured/login Create an account Activate your account Use access code: CY1DMT2.azqc2&Jh>4vr to complete your conference registration

For any assistance, please contact the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI):

📧 [email protected] | ☎️ (+357) 99800189

Invitation & Conference Programme: https://csti-cyprus.org/2026/01/european-conference-on-sustainable-tourism-celebrating-20-years-of-csti-leadership-in-sustainability/