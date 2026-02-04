Wednesday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the coast, and three degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Thursday will then begin with clear skies, though clouds will gather later in the day, and isolated showers will be possible in parts, with more isolated showers forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday and Friday, before rising again on Saturday.