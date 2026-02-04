The University of Cyprus will host the first official celebration of World Greek Language Day on February 9, with an event entitled “In the Greek language, which is the vehicle of fame” («Ἐν λόγῳ ἑλληνικῷ ποὺ εἶν’ ὁ φορεὺς τῆς φήμης»).

The event will take place at the university’s ceremonial hall, starting at 9am.

Its title is drawn from a verse by Constantinos Kavafis in the poem “In a City of Asia Minor” and presents the Greek language as the vehicle for the dissemination of knowledge, fame and history.

According to the announcement the phrase “symbolically reflects the cultural prestige and timeless radiance of the Greek language, as recognised internationally”.

Unesco’s decision of November 12, 2025, designates February 9 as World Greek Language Day, recognising the language’s enduring contribution to the development of fundamental concepts in global culture, science and philosophy.

Greek is also among the world’s oldest living languages and a cornerstone of the world’s intellectual heritage, it is added.

The initiative is led by the Greek embassy in Cyprus, with scientific curation by professor Georgios Xenis, head of the University of Cyprus’ department of classics and philosophy.

Participants include the Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus, the university’s departments of classics and philosophy and of history and archaeology, its library and centre for scientific research, the education ministry’s directorate of secondary general education, the Pancyprian Gymnasium and its music school.

Communication sponsors are CyBC and the Cyprus News Agency.