Inspired by the spirit of love, Ayia Napa Marina invites the public to a cosy two-day experience combining cinema, atmosphere and feel-good vibes. In collaboration with Starlit Screens, it presents Cinema Rendez-vous – Love on Screen, bringing the magic of the big screen indoors and creating a warm, intimate cinematic experience for all ages.

Over the February 14-15, 2026 weekend, Ayia Napa Marina will present three, carefully curated screenings that cover love expressed in the context of friendship, romance and family.

Screening schedule:

Saturday, 14 February (7-8.30pm): Galentine’s Night. A screening dedicated to friends and singles who want to celebrate love together with the Easy A (2010).

Saturday, 14 February (9-10.30pm): Couples’ Screening. The ultimate romantic experience for couples, featuring the screening of Palm Springs (2020).

Sunday, 15 February (5-6.30pm): Family Edition. The heart-warming animated film Lady and the Tramp (1995 remake) that will delight both kids and adults!

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of wine and fine chocolates, with the option to enhance the experience by ordering food from Munch Diner via QR code directly to the screening area. A special discount will be available for orders placed via the QR code.

Individual tickets cost €12 and include popcorn and water, while the family ticket is priced at €35, covering two adults and two children, and also includes popcorn and water. Tickets are available via https://starlitscreens.com/?view=program

With a limited number of seats (80 people per screening), reservations are required. Screening times have been designed so that guests can easily combine the movie experience with lunch or dinner at the restaurants of Ayia Napa Marina.

For more information, please visit marinaayianapa.com or contact +357 94069969.