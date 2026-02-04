XM, with over 15 years of a strong international presence in online investment services, has established itself not only for its reliability and innovation but also for its consistent, tangible, and measurable commitment to society. Corporate Social Responsibility is an integral part of XM’s strategy, which systematically invests in people and communities, both in Cyprus and internationally, setting a clear standard for responsible entrepreneurship.

XM’s CSR strategy is based on three main pillars: enhancing environmental awareness, education and access to knowledge with an emphasis on skills development, and promoting the health, social well-being, and overall quality of life of citizens.

XM is a positive example of business consciousness, as with consistency and dedication to the values of excellence and social contribution, it is writing its own chapter in responsible entrepreneurship.

A small part of the over 600 initiatives that XM has been developing over time within the framework of its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility, as listed below, is proof that XM is a positive example of business consciousness, as it consistently and dedicatedly writes its own chapter in responsible entrepreneurship, adhering to the values of excellence and social contribution.

XM and CSR in practice:

€5 million to residents and areas affected by July 2025 wildfires

Fully aware of the severity of the devastating fires, XM has committed and allocated a total of 5 million euros to support the fire-affected areas and their residents. When society is tested, entrepreneurship can and must remain present. In times of crisis, what matters is genuine support.

Support for Cyprus Athletics Federation athletes, 2025–27 European Throwing Cups, Cypriot Youth and Junior Championships

Sports is one of the most characteristic areas where XM has left an indelible mark.

Its long-standing collaboration with KOEAS and the organisation of the Cyprus Youth Championships have provided dozens of young athletes with the opportunity to compete at a high level, set goals for international events and cultivate values that will stay with them throughout their lives.

Simultaneously, XM has taken on the role of main sponsor for the European Throwing Cup for the 2025–2027 period, making Cyprus a significant organiser in the international arena.

Second city’s 26-mile race named XM Limassol Marathon

Its presence at the XM Limassol Marathon, the country’s largest sporting event, now bears the company’s name, promoting Limassol as an international sports tourism destination. As part of the registrations for this year’s XM Limassol Marathon, each runner will have the option to add a small amount to their ticket. All proceeds will be donated in full to the Cyprus Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Supporting, empowering young Judo champions

Champion Aristos Michael and Yannis Antoniou, two young Cypriot judo athletes with a vision of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games, have found a strong ally by their side. XM sends the message that dedication, perseverance, and hard work are worth supporting and strengthening.

XM stamp of approval for Computer Science Olympiads

XM’s contribution to the field of education is equally crucial. Supporting students who excel in international Informatics Olympiads, such as Mariza Paspalli, who won a gold medal at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics, demonstrates the company’s tangible investment in the new generation and its promotion of equality in access to knowledge and technology.

Skills through music with sponsorship for Sistema Cyprus

In supporting Sistema Cyprus, an initiative employing music as a tool for social inclusion, XM has offered hundreds of children the opportunity to express themselves creatively, acquire life skills, and experience the joy of collaboration and teamwork.

‘Color & Light’ Center for kids with autism, fully funded by XM

One of XM’s most iconic initiatives is the “Color & Light” Center for children with autism, established in Limassol in 2024. The institution operates under the scientific supervision of the Pancyprian Association for People with Autism and offers individualised education, recreation, and socialisation programmes.

In under two years of operation, the Center has already supported dozens of children and families, with 85 per cent of the young people showing significant improvement in their communication and social interaction. The investment highlights how the private sector can contribute toward creating structures with a deep and long-lasting social impact.

XM’s ‘Pass It On’ campaign for autism acceptance

XM created the “Pass It On” campaign as an awareness initiative for autism acceptance, aiming to encourage understanding, inclusion and empathy through children’s daily lives. XM’s drive highlighted that, with a simple pass—a small, everyday act of kindness and inclusion—each of us can include and encourage children and individuals on the autism spectrum. Because everyone deserves the chance to be part of the game.

XM’s ‘Think Village’ campaign, support for island’s rural communities

The goal of the “Think Village” programme is to strengthen the economy of rural communities, promote Cypriot products and encourage visits year-round, contributing to the preservation of the island’s cultural heritage. Through actions that provide assistance to families, the elderly and children, the “Think Village” programme has benefited over 32,800 residents in dozens of villages across Cyprus.

XM also collaborated with popular Cypriot singer Loukas Yiorga to create a unique song dedicated to Cypriot villages, their roots and traditions.

XM sponsors ‘Hope For Children’ to protect kids from abuse

Over 2,000 children and parents sought help from Hope For Children’s Helpline 1466 with XM’s support. XM is a technical infrastructure sponsor of the 1466 Helpline of the “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Centre, playing a crucial role in enhancing direct support for children and families in Cyprus.

The helpline operates on a 24/7 basis, providing psychological, social, and legal support to children and adults facing neglect, abuse and violence.

XM stands by kids with 14 Wishes via ‘One Dream One Wish’ Association

XM supports the important work of the “One Dream One Wish” Association, having adopted and fulfilled a total of 14 wishes for children battling serious illnesses to date. Each fulfilled wish was not just a dream come true, but a breath of joy and optimism for children facing the toughest battle of their lives. From the desire for a favourite toy to renovating a room or meeting a personal hero, fulfilling such wishes are small acts that strengthen children’s psychological resilience.

XM contributes toward fulfilling 15 wishes via ‘Make-A-Wish Greece’

From 2020 to the present, XM has stood by Make-A-Wish Greece, supporting the organisation’s actions and offering unique life experiences to children in need. The 15 wishes fulfilled were not just gifts or trips, but helped children overcome their difficulties with greater strength.

XM backs Pancyprian Association ‘Unique Smiles’ drive for rare disease awareness

As part of Rare Disease Awareness Month, XM supported the actions of the Pancyprian Association ‘Unique Smiles’, backing its initiatives to improve the quality of life for individuals with rare diseases. In Cyprus, approximately 60,000 people and over 300 million worldwide live with rare diseases, facing challenges in diagnosis and treatment. Recognising the importance of timely support, XM actively contributed to the association’s awareness campaign.

‘XM Around the World: Passport to Fun & Giving’ CSR event a success

XM’s first Corporate Social Responsibility event, “XM Around the World: Passport to Fun & Giving”, was held with great success and high participation in Limassol in October. The event was a celebration of giving, collaboration and joy, aimed at supporting non-profit organisations and associations in Cyprus.

XM’s CSR team welcomed hundreds of visitors, offering them the opportunity to participate in various activities and games designed to provide fun and foster a spirit of solidarity and social awareness. The goal of the event was to raise funds, to be donated in full to the NGOs and associations with which XM collaborates: Sistema Cyprus, Pancyprian Autism Association – Color and Light by XM Center, One Dream One Wish and Little Heroes.

XM again ranked among Europe’s Top 100 Employers

XM was ranked among Europe’s Top 100 Employers for the second consecutive year, according to the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe list, compiled by the internationally recognised organisation Great Place to Work®, published in collaboration with Fortune Europe.

Awards, praise for XM’s CSR programme

XM received eight awards for its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives last year, as well as praise from the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinating Council (PVCC) for its longstanding contribution to corporate volunteering and voluntary service.

XM Street Food Festival at INSPIRE 2025

The XM Street Food Festival attracted a large number of visitors to a unique gastronomic and cultural event, expressing a strong social character.

With the message “everyone cooks for a good cause”, chefs, restaurants and street-food creators joined forces, offering the public diverse culinary experiences, music and entertainment in a grand celebration of solidarity. A portion of the XM Street Food Festival’s proceeds was allocated to support the work of Sistema Cyprus.