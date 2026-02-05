Music, dancing and thousands of costumed revellers will take over the streets of Nicosia on February 15, as the Joey Carnival of Aglandjia 2026 prepares to welcome more than 8,000 participants under the reign of actor Michalis Sofokleous as King of Carnival.

At a Thursday conference, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos announced that the family-friendly, dog-welcoming event will culminate in a vibrant parade on Sunday, Febuary 15, starting at 11.30am from the junction of Kyrenia Avenue and Glafkou Cleridi Street and ending at Karava Street.

The mayor mentioned that this is the second year the festival will be held under Nicosia municipality, after it was officially unified with Aglandjia, Engomi and Ayios Dhometios in 2024, underlining the continued support for important events and good practices of former municipalities.

The carnival, he said, will “highlight our city and bring all residents together, giving them the opportunity to leave everyday life and routine behind for a while.”

Prountzos thanked Sofokleous for accepting the invitation to this family-oriented event, adding that “we really could not imagine a better king.”

Aglandjia deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou recapped the carnival’s 16-year history. He explained it had begun timidly on the streets and in neighbourhoods as a private initiative by a resident, Chryso Anastasiou, and has now evolved into one of the city’s largest institutions.

As announced by Nicosia cultural committee president, Leoni Orfanidou, in addition to the main parade, the carnival features a prelude on Tsiknopempti, with a festive “tram of joy” going through central Nicosia, making stops at Makariou Avenue, Stasikratous and the pedestrian streets of Ledra and Onasagorou, before concluding at noon at Lellos Demetriades Square near Cyens.

With support from the main sponsors, including the Bank of Cyprus and Joey, as well as live coverage from CyBC, the Joey Carnival of Aglandjia promises music, dance, and a lively carnival atmosphere.