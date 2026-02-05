Serious allegations of intimidation within Cyprus’ public broadcaster were aired in the House on Thursday, as MPs examined claims that a senior CyBC official sought to pressure a board member to keep Elmos Neocleous as director-general.

The complaint was submitted to the House interior committee by the union Sidikek-Peo, through its representative Christodoulos Christodoulou, who described the alleged conduct as “disgraceful”.

He told MPs that a CyBC official attempted to influence a board member to reverse a decision to make Neocleous permanent. The move failed and the board went ahead and proceeded to dismiss Neocleous.

“This is not a rumour,” Christodoulou said.

“A formal complaint of intimidation has been filed before the board of directors. The question is what the board will do about it.”

The allegations surfaced as the committee discussed the board’s decision, taken earlier this week, to revoke its previous resolution to terminate Neocleous’ employment and instead confirm him as a permanent employee.

The reversal followed months of internal conflict, disciplinary proceedings and union protests that have exposed deep divisions within the semi-state broadcaster.

Christodoulou accused unnamed individuals inside CyBC of shaping narratives through selective leaks.

“One-sided information is being channelled outwards, creating impressions that do not correspond to reality,” he alleged.

He also warned that labour relations were nearing breaking point.

“We have submitted memoranda and requests and received no answers. When we go on strike, the only weapon we have, some will say we’re reactionary,” he told MPs.

The chairman of CyBC board of directors, Stavros Georgiades, confirmed to the committee that the board had overturned its earlier decision.

He stressed, however, that a disciplinary investigation against the director-general remains active.

“The board will meet again next week specifically on this matter,” he said.

Georgiades declined to comment on the intimidation complaint, saying only that it had reached the board and would be examined through the proper procedures.

Committee chairman Aristos Damianou struck a blunt tone, warning that continued internal manoeuvring would come at a public cost.

“If these shenanigans by some in CyBC continue, the taxpayer will pay the damages,” he said.

He also referred to reports suggesting that the disciplinary process involving Neocleous had already cost “hundreds of thousands of euros”.

MPs questioned why another CyBC employee, who faced similar charges, had been relieved of duties while Neocleous remained in post.

Georgiades replied that “other issues arose during the examination of the complaints” against the television director, without elaborating further.

Present CyBC director-general Thanasis Tsokkos sought to distance management from the process, telling the committee that the director-general’s role in disciplinary investigations is “extremely limited”.

He added that persistent conflict had poisoned the working environment.

“Friction in the workplace creates a toxic climate,” he insisted.

Vice-president of the board, Christina Savvides, said the investigation had dragged on for 20 months and needed to conclude swiftly.

“It must be completed so that the foundation can operate smoothly,” she affirmed.

Board member Elena Stavrou apologised for the impact on Neocleous.

“I regret the inconvenience caused to him and hope this issue will be resolved soon,” she told MPs.

Another board member, Sophocles Markides, offered a stinging critique of governance at RIK.

“There is no code of ethics for the board of directors,” he said.

“When this is absent, everyone does whatever they want.”