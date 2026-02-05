University of Cyprus (UCY) invites interested parties to apply for its MA in Peace, Conflict and Democracy. Located in Nicosia, this international and interdisciplinary programme is designed to equip students with the theoretical, methodological and practical skills required to understand central issues and challenges in the study of peace, conflict and democracy globally.

Our teaching reflects the cutting-edge research conducted by our academic staff in different regions of the world, highlighting the global orientation of the programme. Students will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics taught by political scientists, sociologists, journalists and anthropologists, exposing them to different disciplinary approaches to the study of peace, conflict and democratic transformation.

We also offer a unique internship programme, allowing students to immerse themselves in the local community, while improving their employability skills. The programme is structured to provide students with the knowledge and experience required for a successful career in a range of governmental, corporate, non-governmental and international organisations, while also developing their research skills to facilitate the transition to doctoral research.

In addition, we offer practical skills workshops on “Negotiation Skills” and “Short Documentary Making”. The Negotiation Skills Workshop builds skills in mediation, bargaining and conflict resolution through guided simulations, while the Short Documentary Making Workshop trains students to communicate research to wider audiences through documentary methods, from interviewing and filming to editing.

Designed with working students in mind, all classes run 4.30-7.30pm, with the structure of the programme allowing students to plan their studies alongside professional commitments. Students may complete the degree at their own pace, within three to eight semesters. Students may choose a traditional written thesis or a visual thesis in the form of a documentary.

We offer four scholarships that cover tuition fees, awarded on a competitive basis.

Applications are now open for entry in September 2026.

Deadline for applications is March 31, 2026.

You may learn more details about the MA here. | You may apply here.