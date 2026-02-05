This past holiday season, the popular Bean Bar chain once again proved it offers much more than just a coffee experience. By combining good vibes and indulgent festive flavours with generosity and solidarity under the slogan “One sip, one gift, one tail wag at a time”, Bean Bar supported Cyprus’ stray animals as part of its Christmas campaign.

The initiative promoted the adoption of stray dogs, while 20 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of festive menu items were allocated to Simba Animal Aid. As a result, a total of €2,500 was raised and donated to the animal welfare organisation, supporting its important work.

In addition, customers of Bean Bar stores located within Alphamega Hypermarkets had the opportunity to donate food, leashes, toys and other essential supplies through specially designated collection areas.

Through this initiative, significant quantities of dry dog food, canned food, beds and blankets for our furry friends were collected and delivered by Bean Bar Manager Antonia Koumettou to a representative of Simba Animal Aid. At the same time, quantities of cat food were collected and distributed to cat shelters through Simba Animal Aid.

In a statement, Brand Manager Koumettou expressed satisfaction at the success of the initiative. “We are extremely happy to have turned the festive flavours of our menus into an act of love and solidarity and supported stray dogs and Simba Animal Aid actively, thanks to our customers,” she said. “These small acts of kindness have a real impact and are fully aligned with the brand’s overall philosophy and sense of responsibility towards society.”

On behalf of Simba Animal Aid Cyprus, President Natasha Michaelides offered thanks for the initiative. “We would like to express our warmest and most sincere gratitude to Bean Bar for its valuable support and meaningful contribution, as well as for choosing to harness the power of such a beloved brand with particular sensitivity and consistency, to give abandoned animals a voice and hope,” she said. “The initiative actively supported our shelter and highlighted, in the most beautiful way, how small, everyday actions can be transformed into acts of kindness, while reminding us that social responsibility can be vibrant, creative and deeply human.”

Bean Bar continues to invest in social responsibility initiatives, proving the festive season can be filled, not only with flavours and aromas, but also with warmth and selfless generosity.