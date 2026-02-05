The launched an investigation on Thursday after 20 bullets were found inside the women’s toilets at the Larnaca general hospital.

According to police, officers attended to the scene on Wednesday evening after hospital staff discovered a nylon bag containing the bullets.

The ammunition included unshelled rounds, full cartridges and 7.62 calibre bullets, as well as tracer rounds.

The bullets were collected and secured by police and have since been sent for ballistic examination and DNA testing.

Investigators are seeking to establish both the origin of the ammunition and the identity of the individual who left it inside the hospital.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the discovery remain unclear, with no indication so far as to why the bullets were brought into the hospital or whether they are linked to any criminal activity.

Officers are examining CCTV footage from the hospital and are expected to take statements as part of efforts to trace how the ammunition entered the premises.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation remains ongoing.