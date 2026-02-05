Cyprus’ investment landscape gained a new institutional link this week after CFA Society Cyprus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Invest Cyprus, establishing a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas of investment, professional development and sustainable economic growth.

According to the announcement, the agreement brings together investment professionals and the national investment promotion authority and, in doing so, aims to strengthen engagement between market participants and key stakeholders.

At the same time, it is intended to encourage knowledge sharing and support initiatives that improve transparency and investor confidence.

Within this framework, the two organisations will pursue joint initiatives, educational activities and thought-leadership actions.

In parallel, the cooperation will facilitate dialogue on investment trends, regulatory developments and international best practices, while also supporting Cyprus’ positioning as a credible and competitive investment destination.

Constantinos Kourouyiannis, CFA, president of CFA Society Cyprus, said the memorandum “represents a meaningful step toward closer collaboration between our organisations”.

He added that “By working alongside Invest Cyprus, we aim to leverage our collective expertise to support the investment community, advance professional excellence and contribute to the country’s long-term economic resilience.”

The cooperation is expected to create a platform for engagement between local and international stakeholders and, moreover, reinforce the importance of ethics, competence and sustainability within the financial services sector.

Finally, both organisations expressed confidence that “the partnership will lead to practical initiatives supporting a stronger financial ecosystem.”