Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose in November 2025, pointing to stronger activity across most industrial sectors and confirming sustained expansion in manufacturing and quarrying.

According to the statistical service (Cystat), the index reached 138.6 units in November 2025, with 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, recording an annual increase of 10 per cent compared with November 2024.

For the period from January to November 2025, the Industrial Turnover Index increased by 5.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index climbed to 139.7 units in November, marking a 12.2 per cent annual increase and confirming the sector as the main contributor to overall growth.

Mining and quarrying recorded the strongest annual rise, with turnover surging by 45.6 per cent, while electricity supply and water supply and materials recovery posted marginal declines of 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Within manufacturing, the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products reached 121.3 units, rising 0.1 per cent year on year and 3.9 per cent over the January – November period.

The manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products climbed to 141.5 units, recording annual growth of 7.2 per cent, although cumulative turnover declined 1.8 per cent over the first eleven months of the year.

Wood and cork products rose to 172.0 units, reflecting annual growth of 10.5 per cent and a cumulative increase of 17.2 per cent.

Paper products and printing stood at 111.5 units, increasing 1.5 per cent year on year but declining 4 per cent cumulatively.

Refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceuticals reached 145.1 units, posting an annual rise of 3.3 per cent and a 1.9 per cent cumulative increase.

Rubber and plastic products climbed to 130.7 units, recording annual growth of 5.5 per cent and cumulative growth of 7.2 per cent.

Other non-metallic mineral products rose sharply to 151.1 units, with turnover surging 86.8 per cent annually and 16.7 per cent cumulatively.

Basic metals and fabricated metal products reached 179.3 units, increasing 23.3 per cent year on year and 19.1 per cent over the January – November period.

Electronic and optical products and electrical equipment stood at 118.4 units, declining 10.2 per cent annually but rising 16.6 per cent cumulatively.

Machinery, motor vehicles and transport equipment fell to 135.5 units, recording a 13.3 per cent annual decrease, while cumulative turnover remained unchanged.

Furniture manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment reached 156.0 units, rising 21.8 per cent year on year and 11.7 per cent cumulatively.

The electricity supply sector recorded an index of 127.1 units, declining 7.9 per cent cumulatively over the first eleven months of 2025.

Water supply and materials recovery stood at 146.0 units, decreasing 0.8 per cent cumulatively despite limited monthly changes.

Within this category, water collection, treatment and supply reached 168.6 units, declining 2.1 per cent annually and 1.4 per cent cumulatively, while materials recovery recorded 120.5 units, rising 2.9 per cent year on year and 0.3 per cent cumulatively.

The general industrial index showed turnover in the local market increased to 142.1 units, reflecting annual growth of 12.7 per cent and cumulative growth of 5.2 per cent.

By contrast, the export market index stood at 120.1 units, declining 4.1 per cent annually but rising 4.3 per cent cumulatively.

According to the statistical service, the Industrial Turnover Index reflects monthly changes in turnover across mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery, using 2021 as the base year, where a value of 100 represents the average monthly turnover of that year.