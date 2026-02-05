Eurobank supported the 19th Supply Chain, Logistics Conference and Exhibition held in Nicosia this month, where sustainability, digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) were presented as key elements shaping the future of logistics, as stated in the bank’s announcement.

Within this context, the supply chain was described as moving from an “invisible” operational mechanism to a strategic pillar for businesses and economies.

Recent disruptions, from the pandemic and geopolitical tensions to extreme climate events, were cited as evidence of both its fragility and its decisive importance.

The discussions centred on three forces redefining the sector, namely resilience and efficiency, sustainability and the digital transition supported by artificial intelligence.

Addressing the conference, Eurobank general manager of corporate banking, Nicolas Panayi, said a supply chain is “not only a flow of goods, but also a flow of capital, data and risk”, while also referring to the transition towards more resilient and proactive structures, including supplier diversification, greater transparency and more flexible logistics networks.

He added that investments in sustainable supply chains strengthen operational continuity and improve companies’ credit profile, noting that sustainability “is no longer a side strategy, but a key financing criterion”, given its direct link to cost, regulatory risk and access to capital.

In the same context, digitalisation and artificial intelligence were presented as tools enabling better risk prediction, optimisation of working capital and more targeted financing solutions.

Reference was also made to the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, described as the backbone of the Cypriot economy but more exposed to supply-chain disruptions.

Eurobank further noted that it supports businesses in the sector through trade finance solutions, sustainable financing tools and digital banking services, contributing to the creation of more resilient and sustainable supply chains.

Concluding his remarks, Panayi stressed that the future of the supply chain is built through partnerships and ecosystems, involving cooperation between banks, businesses, technology providers and regulators, which the bank considers a strategic necessity.