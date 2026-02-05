Yalla Collective Space & Café in downtown Nicosia turns two and hosts a community birthday celebration and raffle event this Saturday. A full programme will unfold from 4pm onwards with activities for children, a DJ party later in the evening and a support raffle with prizes from local businesses.

“Yalla is turning two this year,” says the team. “Two years full of actions, events, discussions, films, music and positive vibes, with the aim of strengthening our community, Afoa and our social bonds, away from capitalist structures.

“Through the consistent work of the people who have worked or work here, the huge contribution of volunteers from the Afoa community and beyond, and of course your own support, Yalla has hosted dozens of live music events, screenings, discussions, book presentations, and has built relationships that we hope will last through time.”

The event invites the community to gather once more in celebration, but also in support of Yalla. All of the proceeds raised from the raffle will go towards improving the space’s infrastructure. With a transparent approach, the team says: “From the very beginning of Yalla’s operation, we identified gaps in our electricity supply (EAC load capacity) and water system (pressure system), whose upgrade requires a significant investment, around €5,000.

“For this reason, we have issued 1,000 raffle tickets at €5 each, and during the party we will raffle around 30 prizes kindly offered by small local businesses, comrades and friends of Afoa and Yalla – all of whom we warmly thank.”

Raffle tickets will be available at Yalla and other friendly spaces, and there is also an option to buy your raffle tickets online – just get in touch with them through their social media channels.

Happy Raffly Birthday, Yalla

Two-year celebration and raffle. Kids activities and DJ party. February 7. Yalla Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. 4pm onwards