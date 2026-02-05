A group show curated by Eria Dapola opens on Saturday at 83 Aiscylou Street in old Nicosia. Titled The Homeland of our Thoughts, the exhibition brings together the works of the artists Raissa Angeli, Evelyn Anastasiou, Stelios Kallinikou, Christos Kyriakides, Yorgos Prinos, Efi Savvides and Antonis Theodorides.

Organised by NGO Xarkis, the exhibition’s concept is based on the notion of third place by Ray Oldenburg and “focuses on arenas of rediscovering societal practices that are unfortunately slowly becoming eliminated due to the vast capitalisation of things we once enjoyed,” as organisers say.

A ‘third place’ refers to social environments that are separate from home and work. These can be other places where people gather to relax or socialise such as parks, gyms, squares and other informal spaces.

“Advocating for the need of a third place, and considering our contemporary ideas of rootedness, the exhibition brings foreword the endless tension between the local and the global, the particular and the universal.”

The exhibition, supported by by Kartzin and Visual Voices, is funded by deputy ministry of culture and will also have a parallel programme curated by Christina Skarparis.

The Homeland of our Thoughts

www.xarkis.org