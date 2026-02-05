Famagusta district is stepping up efforts to widen its visitor base and lengthen the season beyond summer, with families and older travellers now a central focus, according to local tourism officials outlining their 2026 strategy.

Giorgos Kafkalias, director of the Famagusta Regional Tourism Board (Etap), said the aim is both market diversification and calendar extension, particularly into early spring. At the same time, the organisation has already moved into implementation.

He explained that “we have already begun the implementation of the Action Plan for 2026, which was approved by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism,” adding that delegations will travel abroad in the coming weeks. More specifically, in February and March the company will attend tourism exhibitions in Serbia and Germany.

In fact, “between February 19-22, a delegation of the Famagusta Tourism Board will travel to Belgrade for the tourism exhibition, in which Cyprus will be the honored country,” he said, while shortly afterwards “between March 3-5, the well-known ITB” in Berlin will follow, alongside participation in a roadshow in Poland.

Meanwhile, promotion will continue online. Kafkalias said “we are in the process of planning the new online campaign, promoting the tourism product of the Famagusta district in foreign markets,” a joint initiative involving the deputy ministry, municipalities of Paralimni-Deryneia and Ayia Napa, Hermes Airports, the Bank of Cyprus and local hoteliers.

Alongside promotion, branding is also being refreshed. The director noted that a new destination identity has been completed and will be presented within the year, with the strategy enriched by activities linking inland communities with the coastal resorts of Ayia Napa and Protaras.

In practical terms, he said “the actions and experiences that will be offered to visitors have also been enriched.”

Extending the tourist season remains the central objective. As he put it, “everyone’s effort will be the extension of the tourist season, mainly by incorporating March.” At the same time, the district is gradually attracting a wider mix of nationalities, reducing reliance on one or two markets.

A second priority is targeting specific groups. Kafkalias said “to address more families and older people who will have the opportunity and comfort to visit our district all year round and not just in the summer months,” adding that progress is already visible.

Digital tools form another pillar of the strategy. The district has introduced an AI visitor guide and is expanding it further.

According to him, “we are the first province in Cyprus to implement the AI Guide further upgrading the digital guide that was made with artificial intelligence,” while new applications and richer communication will follow.

Infrastructure and local identity projects are also planned. Each municipal district will see actions emphasising its character, through new reference points and digitised routes.Pointing to Sotira, Kafkalias said “the Byzantine monuments have been digitized and joined a route, with online maps and videos”.

Winter activity programmes are already supporting the season-extension effort. He noted that “the Endless Sun programme has a greater impact compared to previous years,” operating from November to March.

Under the scheme, buses collect visitors from operating hotels three times weekly and transport them across the district so they can experience different areas.

Finally, Kafkalias concluded that “the board is preparing to host foreign travel agents and journalists from German-speaking countries and Poland, markets on which the organisation is placing particular emphasis as it seeks steadier, year-round tourism flows.”