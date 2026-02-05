A fire broke out in an old building in the centre of Limassol at noon on Thursday

The fire department said the fire appeared to have started during roof insulation work in a building near Tepak. No one was injured.

Andreas Kettis, fire department spokesman, said that four fire trucks extinguished the fire. Tenants of adjacent premises left their premises for safety.

The fire, which caused part of the roof of the building to collapse, is now under control.