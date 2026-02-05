Commissioner of the presidency Marios Hartsiotis paid a visit to the Kyrenia district Maronite villages of Kormakitis and Karpasha to listen to residents’ concerns.

The presidential palace said that the purpose of Hartsiotis’ visit was to “record and discuss … residents’ needs and problems regarding the issues which concerned them”.

It added that he had held “a fruitful and productive dialogue” with the villagers, and that he will now forward the issues raised to “the relevant ministries and services” for resolution.

He was joined by Maronite non-voting representative in parliament Yiannakis Moussas, a representative from the social welfare deputy ministry, and Kyrenia district officer-in-exile Antonis Economides, and promised to visit the villages again “very soon”.