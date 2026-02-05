Iasis Private Hospital, a member of the Leptos Group, is pleased to announce that it has achieved accreditation in accordance with internationally recognised CHKS Healthcare Accreditation Standards, one of the most respected certifications for quality and safety in the healthcare sector.

The CHKS accreditation confirms that the Hospital meets strict international standards in quality management, patient safety, clinical care and organisational processes. At the same time, it reflects Iasis Private Hospital’s ongoing commitment to deliver responsible, reliable and high-quality healthcare services.

This distinction represents a significant milestone for the Hospital and further strengthens its position as a modern and trusted healthcare centre, with a strong focus on patient-centred care and the continuous improvement of its services.

Iasis Private Hospital continues to invest in quality, innovation and its people, with the aim of providing comprehensive and safe healthcare in line with the highest international standards.

