Louis Hotels is proud to announce that four of the Group’s hotels are included in the Top 100 Hotels Worldwide of the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2026, ranking them in the top 1 per cent globally.

The Louis Hotels that were recognised are:

Ivi Mare, Paphos Kerkyra Blue Hotel N’Spa, Corfu The King Jason Protaras, Protaras Infinity Blu, Protaras

TUI Group, Europe’s largest tourism group, has announced the Top 100 Hotels Worldwide 2026, based on millions of guest reviews of over 14,000 hotels worldwide. The ratings come from travellers who chose these specific accommodations for their holidays with TUI in 2025.

The TUI Global Hotel Awards recognise accommodations that offer a top-notch overall stay experience, from the quality of service and facilities to the high level of hospitality. The award ceremony will take place in Berlin on March 3, 2026, where Louis Hotels executives will be present to receive the awards.

This distinction is a significant recognition for Louis Hotels, confirming the Group’s unwavering commitment to upgrading services and offering unforgettable hospitality experiences.

Louis Hotels continues to invest in quality, innovation and a commitment to the guest experience, strengthening its international presence and showcasing the exceptional hospitality of Cyprus and Greece in the global tourism market.