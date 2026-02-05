On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, the Karaiskakio Foundation held a dinner on January 28, 2026, at Lemon Park in Nicosia, to thank all those who have stood by it throughout its history and who have been fellow travellers in pursuing its vision of contribution.

The evening was dedicated not only to celebrating this significant anniversary, but also to highlighting the Foundation’s identity and journey: what the Karaiskakio is, how and why it was created, and the values it represents and upholds.

Above all, it was a moment of gratitude. The Karaiskakio Foundation expressed deep thanks to its friends, partners, sponsors, benefactors and volunteers, who, over the years, have offered valuable support and every form of assistance, contributing significantly to the institution’s journey and work. With their enduring presence and trust, such partners have been the Foundation’s compass, soul and conscience.

At the same time, a pledge was made that the Karaiskakio will continue to be what it has been since day one: an institution of love, sensitivity and humanity, bearing the indelible mark and character of the people who created and supported it.

Attending the dinner were ministers, MPs, mayors, representatives of ministries, doctors, entrepreneurs, NGO representatives, partner organisations and companies, as well as long-standing volunteers who have stood and continue to stand by the Foundation.