On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre, Lidl Cyprus once again demonstrates its long-standing commitment to humanity, by sponsoring the anniversary Love Dinner ‘Under the Lights of Love’.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8.30pm, at the iconic Landmark Nicosia hotel. Lidl Cyprus’ contribution is pivotal, given that, thanks to its full coverage of the Dinner’s costs, all proceeds will go to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society to boost the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre’s services, ensuring the continuation of its invaluable support for people with an experience of cancer.

Vasiliki Adamidou, Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability of Lidl Cyprus, highlighted the Company’s commitment to social impact initiatives. “At Lidl Cyprus, we believe value acquires real meaning when it returns to society,” she noted. “That’s why we stand firmly and consistently alongside the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre and its people, ensuring every effort is transformed into care with dignity and respect for our fellow human beings who are in need.”

The anniversary Love Dinner will be hosted in the renovated premises of The Landmark Nicosia, the capital’s historic hotel, with music by Stavros Constantinou and the Magio Duo, in a programme dedicated to love.

With this initiative, Lidl Cyprus proves its business activity is inextricably linked to the wellbeing of Cypriot society. Remaining a consistent partner of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for over a decade, the Company continues to transform corporate responsibility into an act of love, investing in institutions that provide care, hope and relief where the need is greatest.

For Love Dinner reservations and information, the public can contact the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society at [email protected] or by phone at 22446222.

