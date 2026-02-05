Cyprus remained a country of homeowners in 2024, with 69.4 per cent of residents living in their own property and 30.6 per cent renting, according to new Eurostat figures released on Thursday.

That placed Cyprus slightly above the EU average, where 68 per cent owned their home and 32 per cent rented, marking a marginal shift from 2023 when ownership stood at 69 per cent across the bloc.

Across Europe, ownership remained highest in eastern member states. Romania recorded the top rate at 94 per cent, followed by Slovakia at 93 per cent and Hungary at 92 per cent.

By contrast, renting continued to dominate in only a few countries. Germany stood out, with 53 per cent of the population living as tenants, while Austria followed at 46 per cent and Denmark at 39 per cent.