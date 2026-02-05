Only two of Cyprus’ 56 sitting members of parliament declared gifts received in the exercise of duties, according to the latest register published by parliament on Thursday.

The register concerns gifts received between July 2024 and September last year during MPs’ official duties and visits, with House President Annita Demetriou and fellow Disy MP Harris Georgiades the only two to declare.

Demetriou declared a total of 25 gifts with an estimated combined value of around €6,700, with those gifts received during official visits in Cyprus and abroad or through meetings with foreign counterparts.

The items range from paintings and decorative objects to medals, icons and commemorative souvenirs.

Among the most valuable items is a painting by the name of “Lotus Flowers in the Morning”, which presented by the Vietnamese ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung during a visit to parliament. The painting is valued at €600.

Another significantly dear item is a hand-painted decorative porcelain bearing the royal coat of arms of the Netherlands, presented by the Dutch royal family. It has an estimated value of €500.

Other declared gifts include souvenirs depicting parliamentary buildings from Armenia and Vietnam, decorative objects from China, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, religious icons, medals of friendship and ceremonial silverware.

Many of the gifts were valued between €150 and €350 and were offered during official meetings or state visits.

In a brief reference accompanying her disclosure, Demetriou said the publication formed part of parliament’s commitment to transparency, with the declared gifts either displayed in parliament or recorded as state property.

Georgiades, who is chairman of the House foreign affairs committee and served as finance minister under former president Nicos Anastasiades, reported receiving seven gifts.

Those gifts included a book from the Austrian parliament, a traditional tablecloth from a Vietnamese delegation, a tie from the Iraqi ambassador, a chess set from an international conference, and a watercolour from the Romanian senate.

No estimated values were recorded for those items.

Under the code of ethics, which was adopted in February 2021, MPs are required to declare gifts or other benefits received which are worth more than €50.

Gifts exceeding €150 may be accepted only if accompanied by a written and justified explanation of the circumstances under which they were received.

Concealment of a gift constitutes a disciplinary offence and is by law supposed to be examined by the House ethics committee.