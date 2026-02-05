Thursday is set to begin with clear skies across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain partially cloudy, with temperatures set to drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, 14 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Partially cloudy skies and intermittent rain are forecast for Friday and Saturday, with storms also possible in some areas, while cloud cover is expected to continue through Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Friday before rising gradually over the weekend.