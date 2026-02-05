Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 177,830 cars in the November-January period, down 7 per cent from the same period a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said in a statement sales volumes for fully electric models rose 13 per cent to account for 24 per cent of all cars sold in the period.

Meanwhile, sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 2 per cent.

“Sales figures from the past three months highlight a challenging market across regions with continued pricing and competitive pressures, further worsened by unfavourable regulatory developments in the U.S.,” Volvo Cars said.

Shares in the company, which is due to publish its earnings report for 2025 on Thursday. were up 1.5 per cent in early trade.

In the full year 2025, sales volumes dropped 7 per cent.