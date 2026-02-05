The way people live, move, and meet their daily needs has changed. In this new everyday life, Kotsovolos is present with a clear message: “Wherever you are, Kotsovolos.” A message that reflects the company’s timeless commitment to an easy and flexible shopping and service experience.

Kotsovolos operates as a comprehensive ecosystem of physical and digital touchpoints, aiming to consistently meet the needs of modern daily life. From the largest city to the smallest neighborhood, in Greece and Cyprus, from physical stores to the digital environment and telephone service, Kotsovolos offers a unified experience, designed to serve the consumer wherever they are, ensuring continuous access to products and services through multiple channels.

Where is Kotsovolos? Everywhere:

With three physical stores in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos, which are among the over 100 points of sale in Greece and Cyprus

With two online sites, for the ability to shop anytime

With two call centres for personalised support from specialised staff to meet every need

With Pan-Cypriot deliveries, easily and quickly to your doorstep

With in-store pickup in 20 minutes via the Quick Point service

With the ability to order through popular apps: Wolt, Foody, Jinius

Everywhere, for everyone, without obstacles

As part of its accessibility strategy, Kotsovolos is investing in solutions that ensure technology is available to everyone. Through programmes that make the daily lives of people with disabilities easier, the company aims to remove everyday barriers and offer more choices to all people.

The promise “Wherever you are, Kotsovolos” expresses the company’s ongoing commitment to be by consumers’ side always, aiming to make their daily lives simpler and more functional.

Fast, easy, everywhere, for a better life: https://www.kotsovolos.cy/pages/pantou-kotsovolos

View the “Wherever you are, Kotsovolos” campaign video below.