A 63-year-old Cypriot lifer was found dead in his cell at the central prisons, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Prison staff discovered the inmate at around 4.00pm in ward 10, which houses approximately 15 prisoners requiring psychological monitoring and support.

Prison medical officers immediately provide first aid, and an ambulance transferred him to the accident and emergency department of the Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Initial indications suggest the death may have been caused by cardiac arrest.

An official autopsy is scheduled for next Friday to determine the exact cause of death.

The central prisons remain in full cooperation with the competent authorities as the investigation continues.