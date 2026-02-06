An ancient Cypriot bowl has been returned to the island from the United Kingdom, the antiquities department announced on Friday.

The department said the bowl is made of bichrome ware and dates back to the period between the 10th and the sixth century BC, and that it had been identified by workers from the antiquities department at an online auction.

After it was identified, the department said, the antiquities department contacted the auction house, and the bowl was handed over to the Cypriot High Commission in London on Thursday.

The department expressed its “gratitude to the auction house and the possessor” for voluntarily handing the bowl to the Cypriot authorities.